China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,286,900 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 3,682,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,869.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

