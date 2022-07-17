Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $69,233,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 239,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.68.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $274.11 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.65 and a 200-day moving average of $247.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.