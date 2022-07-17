Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 6.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.