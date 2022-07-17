Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.28. The company had a trading volume of 786,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

