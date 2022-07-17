Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

