Citigroup Initiates Coverage on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.48. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.