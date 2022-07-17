Citigroup Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $150.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.81. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

