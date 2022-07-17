Citigroup Trims Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price to $7.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34. Cricut has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,717,505.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 290,604 shares of company stock worth $3,658,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

