Citigroup Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.56.

NASDAQ META opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.56.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

