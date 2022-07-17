Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Up 78.0% in June

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter worth about $207,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter worth about $645,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZN remained flat at $18.01 on Friday. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681. Citizens has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

