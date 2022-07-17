CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1,852.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010630 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,864,518 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

