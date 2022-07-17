Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.77 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $89.77 million and $24.72 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

