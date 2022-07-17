Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $194,370.91 and approximately $7.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033935 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC.
Collateral Pay Coin Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.