Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 159,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $204.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.