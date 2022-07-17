Compound (COMP) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $54.65 or 0.00257531 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $391.18 million and approximately $122.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

