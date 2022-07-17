Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of -210.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn ($0.34) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -117.6%.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 1.6 %

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 80.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

