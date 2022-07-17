ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

