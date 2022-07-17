Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 510,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $67.05 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $143.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Further Reading
