Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Update

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Continental Resources by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 23,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 88,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $354,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Continental Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

