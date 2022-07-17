ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a sell rating for the company. WBB Securities raised ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

