Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

