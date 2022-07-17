Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,370 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DINO opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

