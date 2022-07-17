Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $55.37 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,912 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $55,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 25,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.