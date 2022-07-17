Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 17,595 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,208,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

