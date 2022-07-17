Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WD opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

