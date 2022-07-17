Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTH. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter worth $185,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

AdTheorent stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

