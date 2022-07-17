Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

