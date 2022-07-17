COVA (COVA) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

COVA (COVA) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $42,737.11 and $9.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

