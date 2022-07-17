Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 101 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

