Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Textron accounts for about 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Textron by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $60.15 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

