Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

