Covenant Asset Management LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Deere & Company accounts for 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $297.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

