Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Best Buy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,049. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

