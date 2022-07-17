Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.08 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29.

