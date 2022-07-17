Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.02.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $79.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 152.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

