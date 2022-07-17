Credit Suisse Group Lowers Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Price Target to $134.00

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $94.65 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

