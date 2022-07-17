Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Berenberg Bank

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from $58.50 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Criteo Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,975,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Criteo by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Criteo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after buying an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 794,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

