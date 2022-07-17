Crown 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,214.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $300,959.87 and $1,214.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,210.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00518957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00255933 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005458 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,094,674 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications."

