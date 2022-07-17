Crust Shadow Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $991,824.38 and approximately $123.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

