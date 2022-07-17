Cryptonite Trading Up 1.8% This Week (XCN)

Cryptonite (XCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $150,710.73 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.82 or 0.06429728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00262317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00646363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00535668 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

