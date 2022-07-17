Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Insider Activity

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

