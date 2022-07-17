Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.
Insider Activity
Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Articles
