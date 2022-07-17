Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $216.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.80.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $196.36 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

