CUMROCKET CRYPTO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.02 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CUMMIES) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded flat against the dollar. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market cap of $110.75 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00041456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001935 BTC.
CUMROCKET CRYPTO Profile
CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
Buying and Selling CUMROCKET CRYPTO
Receive News & Updates for CUMROCKET CRYPTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUMROCKET CRYPTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.