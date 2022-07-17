CumRocket Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,738.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $25,738.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00034713 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022277 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
About CumRocket
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CumRocket Coin Trading
