Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curis by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 126,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Curis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Price Performance

CRIS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,662. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

