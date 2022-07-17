CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Up 77.2% in June

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYTR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

