Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $45.74 on Major Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.74 or 0.00213702 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $494.95 million and $81.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00551583 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,821,707 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

