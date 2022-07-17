Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,771 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 1.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.