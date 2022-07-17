Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 52.6% in June

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Delek US by 4.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE:DK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 952,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

