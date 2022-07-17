Depth Token (DEP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Depth Token (DEP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $17,805.52 and $52.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Buying and Selling Depth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

